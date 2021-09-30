'Power dept on its toes to restore supply across state'

kolkata: State Power department has taken up precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident due to waterlogging caused due to heavy rains in the affected districts.



Power minister Aroop Biswas on Wednesday said he and other officials had been keeping a close tab on the situation and conducting video conferences with the officials in the districts as well.

Mobile units were also working round the clock to bring back normalcy.

Biswas on Wednesday informed that due to inundated situation in several areas in East Midnapore, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas power supply had been disconnected as a safety measure.

In the four districts, about 482 electric posts had been damaged while more than 5,000 transformers were under water.

As many as 8 sub stations were under water, due to which power supply was cut-off.

"Our teams are monitoring the situation continuously and maintaining liaison with the district administration," the Power minister said on Wednesday.

"In several areas, power supply has been affected due to damaged electric posts and uprooted trees. Restoration work is going on in full swing," he added.

"Already more than a crore text messages have been sent to the consumers requesting them to stay safe from the electrical connections during inundated situation," the minister added further.