Power dept makes more lighting arrangements for Gangasagar Mela

Kolkata: The state Power department has created lighting arrangements in 23 additional locations and at the same time, is providing an additional 10 KW of power for Gangasagar Mela this year.



State Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay visited Gangasagar on Sunday to supervise the electrical arrangements and held a meeting with senior officials of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. District Magistrate P Ulaganathan and MLA of Sagar Island Bankim Hazra were also present at the meeting.

"The Public Health Engineering (PHE) department is the nodal agency for Gangasagar Mela. They demanded 2,744 KW of power this year, compared to 2,734 KW last year. We have done the needful. Moreover, as per their demand we will have lighting arrangements in 94 locations in and around the venue. Lights were installed at 71 locations last year," Chattopadhyay said.

The Power department will also have 25 excess diesel generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the Mela.

Significantly, even after catering to the increased power demand, the cost of electricity has come down from Rs 4.5 crore last year to Rs 3.77 crore this year. "There will be two power supply lines, so that if any one accidentally goes defunct, the other will start to work automatically. The step will ensure uninterrupted power supply at the Mela," the minister said. He added that there was demand for a third alternative power supply line for Gangasagar, which will be taken up after the conclusion of the Mela. The district administration does not want any digging work at this juncture.

There will be special lighting arrangements at Kapil Muni ashram to make it more attractive to the tourists. "Power supply in the Mela premises will be drawn from three substations located at Rudranagar, Kakdwip and Namkhana," a senior WBSEDCL official said.

The department has installed trident lights at prominent locations in Kachberia, Lot 8, Benubon, Chimaguri and Namkhana to a name a few. The district administration is expecting a huge turnout in Gangasagar Mela 2020, with the Kumbh Mela not scheduled next year. There will be LED lights at some prominent locations in the river channel for better navigational facilities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit Gangasagar on January 6 and 7, 2020, to take stock of the preparations for the Mela that will be held from January 13 to 15.