Power department launches helpline

kolkata: In a bid to ensure that no consumers face difficulties due to power cuts for a long time due to rain and thunderstorms, the State power department launched control room numbers which will remain operational till November 5.



The decision has been taken following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's instruction who has urged the department

to ensure quick repair works and restoration of power supply in case of storm and rains. Two control room numbers have been made operational on Tuesday. They are 8900793503/8900793504.If electric wires snap in any area due to storms or electric poles fall, people in the locality can inform the power department by calling at the control room numbers or sending messages through whatsapp.

Even in case of transformer related issues, the consumers can register a complaint at the control room numbers.

A press statement has been issued by the power minister Aroop Biswas in this regard on Tuesday. The control room will remain open round-the-clock.

Meanwhile, a severe cyclonic storm Asani has already lost strength and it was situated 300 km south from Visakhapatnam.