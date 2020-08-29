Potatoes can't be sold over Rs 22/kg, state tells wholesalers

Kolkata: In a bid to check the skyrocketing price of potatoes, the state government will take stringent measures if the wholesalers sell it over Rs 22 per kg.



The associations of potato traders have been informed on Friday that there will be close surveillance on all wholesale markets and those who fix the price in the wholesale market have to update the same to the state government regularly. The Enforcement Branch and the police will be taking immediate and strict measures if it is found that the wholesale rate of potato is fixed beyond Rs 22 per kg as it will ensure sale of the same at Rs 25 per kg in the retail market that would also include the transportation cost.

A high-level meeting was held at the Secretariat on Friday as potato prices in different markets in the city and its surrounding areas shot up to Rs 32 per kg. Agriculture Marketing minister Tapan Dasgupta, Additional Chief Secretary of both the state Agriculture and Agriculture Marketing department Sunil Kumar Gupta, Agriculture Advisor to the Chief Minister Pradip Majumdar and other concerned stakeholders including representatives of cold storage associations, vendors' association and potato traders' association were present.

Sources said representatives of the traders and cold storage owners' associations were asked about the owners of the stock of potatoes in cold storages. The traders informed that it is mainly the farmers. So the traders were told that, in such a case, they must not have any objection if the state government controls the potato price as it in no way affects their business and at the same time, a farmer would make a profit of at least 70 percent if it is sold at Rs 22 per kg in the wholesale market.

Subsequently, the traders have sought seven days time. The Enforcement Branch and police will be taking stringent measures in case it does not stabilise by the set deadline.

Traders were made to provide contact details of those who regulate the prices in the wholesale markets to the state government so that close vigil can be maintained.

Sources said restriction on sale of potatoes to other states cannot be imposed in that way but if the price rise is not checked, the state will be compelled to consider such drastic action.