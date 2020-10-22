Potato at Rs 25/kg at fair price shop in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Agricultural marketing department of South Dinajpur has started selling potatoes through its network of fair price shop among the in Balurghat.



According to an official source, in view of the growing prices of potato, the concerned department reportedly decided to sell it from its buffer stock at Rs 25/kg during the ongoing festival season in order to provide relief to the middle and lower class communities.

In the retail vegetable market, the price of potato has been hovering around Rs 34 to Rs 36 over the last few months. The concerned department is now expecting the decision will have an impact on the potato price.

A makeshift stall has already been set up at Balurghat Utsab Bhawan through which the selling has started. A long queue has seen before the stall to purchase the potato since morning.

The stall will remain closed for a few days for Durga Puja from Thursday. A source said many such stalls will be set up in different parts of the district for this purpose immediately after the Durga Puja is over.

An official Subrata Dutta of the said department said: "As per instruction of the state government, we have taken initiative to sell potatoes at Rs 25/kg. An individual will be able to buy 4 kilograms of potato at a time from here. Social distancing norms will also be maintained strictly."

It may be noted that the state-run Sufal Bangla stalls will sell the potato shortly and the selling will be continued till the month of December. Initially it has been decided that more stalls will be set up at Chingispur, Hili, Buniadpur and Gangarampur too. Around 200 quintals of potato have been procured from Purba Bardhaman district in advance so that the demand of the purchasers can be fulfilled.

Local residents have welcomed the decision of the administration.

"We are definitely being benefitted for the initiative as the sudden price hike of potatoes in the retail market is causing inconveniences for the inhabitants. The initiative will surely have an impact on the potato price in the retail market," said a local Arunava Dutta.