Potable drinking water: Ten million gallon treatment plant being set up by KMDA

Kolkata: In a sincere bid to provide potable drinking water to every household under Kalyani and Haringhata municipality in Nadia, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) is setting up a 10 million gallon water treatment plant in a strategic location at Haringhata. Five overhead reservoirs will come up at Haringhata and six at Kalyani for channelizing the water from the treatment plant.



"We have already floated tender for the project. Water from the treatment plant will be channelised to the overhead reservoirs and from there it will be distributed thorough pipeline to the households," a senior official of KMDA said.

There is an existing water treatment at Kalyani but with urbanisation, the water supply infrastructure needed a further boost. Moreover, the water supply wing of KMDA has taken up the project considering the emergence of Haringhata which had gained municipality status in 2015. Haringhata may well be considered as an educational hub with Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya, West Bengal University of Animal and Fishery Science, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research 's permanent campus, Haringhata Mahavidyalaya as well as the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (Makaut) main campus located there. The Haringhata dairy project has enormous potential in business also.

The KMDA engineers are optimistic that if everything goes as per plan then it will take two years for completion of the project once the construction work starts.

The KMDA is also coming up with a water supply project ar Furfura Sharif at Jangipara in Hooghly. The work will involve setting up two overhead reservoirs and distribution network for smooth uninterrupted water supply at every single household.

" The people had to depend on deep tubewell water and water pressure was a problem particularly in the interior areas. Once, the project is completed , the dependence on groundwater will reduce considerably, "the KMDA official said adding that tender has already been floated for the project.