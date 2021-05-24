Postings of several OCs, ACPs changed

KOLKATA: In a major reshuffle in the Kolkata Police, posting of several OCs and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP) including the OC of New Alipore police station have been changed.



Amit Shankar Mukherjee who was the OC of New Alipore police station has been transferred to the Special Branch (SB) but he will work at the Reserve Force.

Shaibal Roy who was the Additional OC of Tiljala police station has been made the OC of New Alipore. It may be mentioned that Mukherjee had arrested BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami with cocaine who was later provided clean chit by the investigating officers of the Detective Department.

This apart, OC of Ultadanga police station has been made the Court Inspector of City Civil Court. Inspector of Detective Department (DD), Subarna Dutta Chaudhuri has will replace him. Arindam Bhattacharya, Additional OC of Nadial police station has been made the OC of Narkeldanga police station. Mrinal Kanti Mukherjee who was posted in the SB has been made the OC and Lopsang Tshering Bhutia from of DD has been made the Additional OC of Manicktala police station. Manoj Kumar Jha who was posted in the SB has been made the OC of North Port police station. This apart a few other OCs and Additional OCs were also transferred as well.

Along with transfer of the Inspectors, posting of nine ACP were also changed. Dipak Ghatak, ACP of Police Training School has been posted in the SB while Sujit Chakraborty from the DD will replace him. ACP of Special Task Force (STF), Susanta Dhar has been posted in the DD, while Atanu Bandyopadhyay from DD has been transferred to STF. ACP of Port division, Amit Rakshit has been posted in the DD while Siddhartha Dutta from the Headquarter Force has been posted as ACP, Port division.