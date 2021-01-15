Postings of 70 state police Inspectors changed

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle of the Inspectors of the state police, postings of 70 officers have been changed on Thursday.



According to sources, the changes have been made in view of the upcoming Assembly Elections.

Inspector-in-Charge (IC) Baranagar police station Kuntal Mondal has been posted as the Inspector of Police, DIB in Baruipur district while Circle Inspector (CI) Gaighata will replace him. IC Kulit, Somnath Bhattacharya has been posted as the Inspector of Police, DIB in Barasat district.

CI, Canning, Durga Prasad Majumder has been posted as the IC, Gangajalghati in Bankura.

Bimal Mondal, who was the Inspector of IB, will replace Majumder.

This apart, several Inspectors posted in the commissionerates along with other district police units under the state police have also been transferred.