Postings of 5 IPS changed

KOLKATA: In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre, postings of five officers were changed on Thursday.



Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Armed Police (AP) has been made the Jt. CP, (Establishment) in Kolkata Police.

Nilanjan Biswas, who was the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Border in the Intelligence Branch has been made the Jt. CP, AP.

He will be replaced by Sumanjit Ray.

Ajoy Prasad who was earlier posted as the Commandant of the 9th battalion from his previous posting as Deputy Commissioner (DC), Eastern Suburban Division in Kolkata Police has been made the DC, South division in the Barrackpore City

Police.

Another IPS officer, who was serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) in Jalpaiguri, has been promoted to the Superintendent rank and posted as the DC, Chandannagar in Chandannagar Commissionerate.