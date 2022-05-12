Postings of 22 I-cadre inspectors changed in city

kolkata: Posting of 22 Investigation Cadre (I-cadre) Inspector in Kolkata Police have been changed on Wednesday.



Police sources informed that it is a routine transfer which was done on Wednesday.

Sumit Das Gupta, OC of Bhowanipore police station has been made the OC of Hare Street police station.

Arijit Chattopadhyay, OC of Maidan police station has been made the OC of Regent Park.

Kalyan KumarBhabna who was posted in the Reserve Force, has been made the OC of Cossipore as the former OC was promoted to the rank of ACP.

Proloy Bhattacharjee, OC of Bansdroni has been made the OC, Garfa. Satyabrata Dasgupta, OC Topsia has been made the OC Bhowanipore.

Karuna Shankar Singh and Sunirmal Roy, who were posted in the Detective Department have been posted as OC of Golf Green and

Maidan police stations respectively.