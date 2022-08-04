Postings of 11 IPS officers changed

kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, posting of 11 officers were changed on Wednesday.



Ajey Mukund Ranade, the Advisor (Security & Vigilance) in WBSEDCL has been made the Additional Director General (ADG), Administration. Superintendent of Police (SP), Police Regulations and Manuals, Ganji Anil Srinivas will replace him. Nishat Pervez, who was the Inspector General (IG), Traffic in North Bengal has been transferred to the post of IG, Special Task Force. Soma Das Mitra, who was the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Armed Police in Siliguri has been made the DIG, CID.

Awadhesh Pathak, who was the DC of South Suburban Division in Kolkata Police has been made the SP, Traffic of North Bengal. Surya Pratap Yadav, who was the DC Detective Department, Special, Kolkata Police will replace Pathak. Kumar Gautam, who was the CO of SIRB in Barjora has been made the Special Superintendent in the Intelligence Branch. Angshuman Saha, who was the DC, Headquarters in Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate has been made the CO of Narayani battalion in Cooch Behar. Arish Bilal, DC of Kolkata Police first battalion has been made the SC, DD, Special. VG Satish Pasumarthi, who was the Officer OSD in the West Bengal Police Directorate in the rank of SP, has been made the DC of Kolkata Police first battalion. SS, CID, Indrajit Basu has been transferred to the post of CO, of State Armed Police, third battalion.