Posting of 11 officers changed in reshuffle of state IAS cadre

Kolkata: In a reshuffle of the state IAS cadre, posting of 11 officers have been changed on Thursday.



As per the order, Managing Director (MD) of West Bengal Essential Commodities Supply Corporation (WBECSC) A Subbiah, who was also holding the additional charge of Commissioner, Midnapore division, has been posted as the Principal Secretary of Backward Classes Welfare (BCW). However, he will be holding the post in two other departments as additional charge.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary of Disaster management and Civil Defense department Dushyant Nariala has been relieved from holding the additional charge of Tribal Development department. This apart, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, who was the Secretary in the Fisheries department, has been posted as the Secretary of Tribal Development department. Neelam Meena, Secretary of BCW department, has been posted as the Secretary in Agricultural Marketing department with additional charge of Planning and Statistics department and Programme Monitoring department. Abhinav Chandra, who was the Secretary in Planning and Statistics department and Programme Monitoring department, has been made the Secretary of Agricultural Marketing, along with his earlier departments as additional charge.

Naba Gopal Hira, Director of ICDS, has been posted as the Secretary of Transport department, while Additional Secretary of Consumer Affairs Smita Pandey has been posted in the same rank in the Fisheries department.

Amit Choudhury, who was in compulsory waiting in the P and AR department, has been posted as the Additional Director of Administrative Training Institute (ATI). Additional Secretary of Industry and Commerce department C Murugan has been made the CEO of WBIIDC.

Rachna Bhagat, who was the Joint Secretary of Animal Resources Development, has been posted as the Director, ICDS. Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of ATI, Rajanvir Singh Kapur, has been transferred to the post of MD in West Bengal Transport Corporation and Apala Sett, who was in compulsory waiting, has been made the member Secretary in the West Bengal Valuation Board.