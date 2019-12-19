Posters fuel CAA ire in North Bengal

Darjeeling: Protests continued in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills against CAA and NRC.



A postering campaign was initiated by the Gorkha Janmukti Yuva Morcha (youth wing of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.) A rally was also taken out by West Bengal Pahari Minority Board in Darjeeling on Thursday.

"The whole country is protesting against CAA and NRC. We vehemently oppose both CAA and NRC. The Indian Constitution is under threat. For generations we have been living together in the Hills peacefully. We will not allow the divisive instruments to create rifts between communities thereby disrupting peace and tranquility," stated Solomon Rai, president of the Board.

The rally commenced at the Darjeeling Railway Station

and culminated at the Chowrasta. "In future we will continue with the protests but in a democratic manner. Hunger strikes, rallies, human chains would be our means of protest," Rai said.

The Yuva Morcha (Binoy faction) put up posters in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. The posters demanded the "Reintroduction of Innerline Permit in Darjeeling, Kalimpong districts along with Dooars in the plains."

On Friday, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (Binoy faction) will hold rallies and public meetings in Darjeeling, Kurseong, Kalimpong and Mirik against NRC and CAA. The Darjeeling rally will commence from Batasia Loop at 9.30 am on Friday