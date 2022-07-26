Posters claiming BJP MLAs missing since polls surface

kolkata: Missing posters of Member of Parliament (MP) Bankura Subhas Sarkar and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Raghunathpur, Vivekananda Bauri were put up at various places in Purulia on Monday.



Reportedly, the posters where BJP MLA and MP's names were mentioned were found in Santuri and Nituria areas of the district.

The letters had been printed in the format of a missing poster. The word missing was written in bold.

Underneath which it was stated that people of the area have not seen the mentioned people since winning the poll.

While talking about the posters where his name was mentioned, Bauri said that the people behind the posters are blind and thus they cannot see him. Bauri, who is a High Court lawyer as well as member of three Standing Committees in the Legislative Assembly—Land and Land Reforms, Public Accounts Committee, MLA (Local Area Development) lives three kilometer from Raghunathpur.

He claimed that he lives in a rented house on Cheliama road in Barikbandh area for the sake of providing service to the people.

He said that he has to stay in Kolkata from fifteen days in every month for the sake of the common people of Raghunathpur.

He is so busy that he is unable to attend High Court frequently.