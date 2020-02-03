Postal dept releases special cover and cancellation on 44th Kolkata International Book Fair

Kolkata: The West Bengal circle of the Department of Posts released a Special Cover and Cancellation on the 44th Kolkata International Book Fair on Monday. The Special Cover and Cancellation including a Special Envelope Cover and Metal Seal commemorating the decades-long pride of Kolkata, was released by Gautam Bhattacharya, chief postmaster general, West Bengal.



Publishers and Book Sellers Guild (PBSG) general secretary Sudhangshu Sekhar Dey, PBSG president Tridib Chatterjee and eminent philatelists were also present on the occasion.

"Kolkata International Book Fair has been held continuously for the last four decades and is an event which is longingly awaited by the book lovers, avid readers and knowledge wayfarers, for it brings the whole world's Literature storehouse to the City of Joy. This mega event attracts people of all ages and tastes and boasts of displaying more than 3 million books, giving them an ample opportunity to go through and enjoy their preferred books. India Post takes pride in acknowledging the immense contribution of the Kolkata International Book Fair in spreading knowledge and culture to Society," pointed out a message on the special cover with code number WB/05/2020, having a stamp commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

"We are grateful to India Post for giving us recognition and standing beside us. I think if the postal system had not been there then letters written by Rabindranath Tagore, Munshi Prem Chand and other prominent writers and eminent personalities would not have existed. People are using social media nowadays. But they should not stop writing letters," pointed out Chatterjee.

The book fair, with Russia as the theme country and having 600 stalls, is being held at the Central Park Mela Ground in Salt Lake. It was inaugurated on January 28 and will continue till February 9.

The international complex has the presence of UK, USA, Japan, Vietnam, France, Argentina, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Australia, 11 Latin American countries and a big pavilion for Bangladesh. It is open for visitors from 12 noon to 8 pm on all days.