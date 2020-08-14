Postal dept launches special cover to honour covid fighters

Kolkata: The West Bengal Circle of the Department of Posts will release a special cover on "Corona Fighters Brave Hearts of Bengal" on the occasion of Independence Day at the GPO on Saturday. The move is to honour those who are constantly fighting to serve the nation in different fields amidst the pandemic, including health workers, police personnel, postal employees etc. Marvin Alexander, Chief Post Master General (West Bengal), will be officially releasing the cover in presence of senior officials.