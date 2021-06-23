Posta flyover: Happy with safety measures taken, says Hakim

Kolkata: State Transport minister Firhad Hakim on Tuesday visited the Vivekananda flyover popularly known as Posta flyover in Girish Park whose demolition work started from Monday.



"I have come here to take stock of the progress of work and whether proper safety measures are being followed in razing the flyover. The executing agency is using the most advanced equipment to ensure that there is minimum noise and vibration while pulling down the bridge," Hakim said.

The minister was accompanied by Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, Home Secretary B P Gopalika, Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra and senior officials of Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority.

"We are happy that all safety measures have been taken to ensure the security of the residents who reside in and around the flyover. We will be reporting the entire matter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," added Hakim.

The state Urban Development (UD) department has launched an app through which the CCTV footage of the demolition work can be monitored at the highest-level of the administration including the Chief Minister from Nabanna.

RITES is the executing agency for dismantling of the which had collapsed on March 31, 2016 leading to the death of 28 persons. The razing of the Nawab Lane area will be completed in the first phase which will take 45 days. KMDA will be spending Rs 16 crores for demolition of the flyover and removal of the debris.

The Kolkata Traffic Police has already finalised traffic diversion which will remain in place till August 15. A portion of Strand Road has been fully closed to facilitate demolition work of the first phase. Tram services on MG Road would be suspended till the demolition is over.

MG Road will be open to all types of traffic on both sides from Strand Road to Central Avenue. North-bound lorries and other goods vehicles that take Strand Road will be diverted towards Central Avenue or Rabindra Sarani.