Posta bizman murder: 3 arrested from Agra

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested on Tuesday morning from Agra in connection with the Posta businessman murder case.



The accused persons will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand within a couple

of days.

Dilip Gupta (61) of Shibtala Street in Posta was found murdered on Sunday afternoon.

His hands and legs were tied up. A deep injury mark was found behind his head and a few injury marks were detected on his face. Gupta was alone in the shop for a few hours when the incident took place.

Police while checking the surveillance camera footage spotted three people.

During the inquiry police detained an employee of the shop. Sources informed that the employee told the cops about the three persons who had come to the city from Agra and had been to the shop.

Later cops came up with the details of the trio and informed the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police seeking assistance. While the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of UP Police were keeping an eye on the accused persons, a team from Kolkata was sent

to Agra.

On Tuesday morning around 10:30 am, a joint raid conducted at a house in Fatehabad area and three accused persons identified as Roop Kishore Kushwaha of Gangiri in Aligarh district, Sushil Kumar of Sarurpur Khurd in Meerut district and Karan Verma of Vijaynagar in Ghaziabad district were arrested. During a search, some jewelry which was looted from the Posta shop was recovered.

Police claimed that the motive was robbery.

The employee who was detained is still being questioned as he knew one of the arrested persons.