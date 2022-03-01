Posta bizman found murdered in shop

KOLKATA: A gold merchant was murdered inside a shop on Sunday.

Dilip Gupta (61) of Shibtala Street in Posta was found murdered in the afternoon.

According to sources, a staff of his shop found Gupta lying unconscious inside the shop in the afternoon.

His hands and legs were tied up. Gupta was rushed to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Several injury marks were found on his body. A deep injury mark was found behind his head and a few injury marks were detected on his face. Gupta was alone in the shop for a few hours when the incident took place. It was being suspected that more than one person had been there at the crime scene.

As the shop was found ransacked, cops suspect that the murder was committed for robbery. Police are checking the surveillance camera footage for clues. Meanwhile cops from the Homicide section of the Detective Department also visited the murder spot.

Sniffer dog was also brought but no major breakthrough was made. Cops also came to know that the shop was owned by Gupta's son in-law. He used to look after the day-to-day business. Police are questioning his family members and staff.