Post vaccine shot, Hakim complains of discomfort; recovers later

Kolkata: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim called up city-based ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) on Thursday night after he felt sudden congestion in his chest.



The NICED authorities prescribed him medicines, after consuming which Hakim felt comfortable. His health condition remained good throughout Friday.

Hakim, who is also the Chairman of Board of Administrators KMC, was the first volunteer to take a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin during the Phase III trial on Wednesday.

"The NICED authorities have told me to inform them of even slightest discomfort regarding my health. I felt a chest congestion on Thursday night and immediately called them up. They prescribed medicine and I felt relieved as soon as I had it. I am perfectly all right now," said Hakim.

The 62-year-old minister has been advised to remain under observation for a month.

It is, however, not clear whether Hakim's discomfort was due to Covaxin or for other reasons. On Friday evening, he attended a programme of distribution of 140 flats at Muraripukur Road in ward 32 under Banglar Bari scheme.

At least 1,000 volunteers will be administered the Covaxin vaccine in the Phase III trial here.