Post unlock, drug peddling cases on the rise

Kolkata: With many relaxations being given during the unlock phase, drug peddlers are found to have gone up.

In the past few months Kolkata and West Bengal Police along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have nabbed several people and seized large quantities of drugs and narcotic substances.

According to sources, the activities of the drug peddling rackets were almost nil during the lockdown period as the transport system was totally stopped across the country. During the unlock phases interstate movement of people and goods were allowed which became a chance for such rackets to start their operations again.

On Friday Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police nabbed two drug smugglers and seized around 50 thousand Amphetamines tablets commonly known as Yaba, weighing about 5.5 kg from West Port area.

The STF officials informed that on Fridat afternoon, acting on a tip off, an anti Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) team intercepted two people on Nimak Mahal Road in West Port area.

The duo was found to be carrying the Yaba consignment which was going to be smuggled out to Bangladesh. The seized Yaba cost around Rs 2.5 crore in the international grey market.

The two drug peddlers were produced at the NDPS Court in Bichar Bhavan on Saturday following which they were remanded to police custody till August 7.