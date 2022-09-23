Post Unesco honour, Kumartuli artisans expect infra revamp

kolkata: Idol-makers in Kumartuli and other artisans are expecting a revamp in infrastructure, after Durga Puja enters the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO's) "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity". This is probably the first festival in Asia to get such recognition.



Artists in the Kumartuli now hope that there may be some revamp of infrastructure particularly in the civic amenities and working conditions in their locality.

"Artisans face immense difficulties during rain. There are narrow lanes and studios are in bad shape. There is enough scope if the state government wishes to build infrastructure here so that artisans can get some place to keep their idols. The working conditions of the artisans must be improved," said Ranjit Sarkar, Joint Secretary of Kumartuli Mritshilpa Sanskriti Samiti.

Idol maker Sanatan Pal said: "There is always a risk of fire in the locality. As most of the areas are covered by narrow lanes there is always a difficulty for the fire tenders to enter the narrow alleys."

"Most of the artists have no proper place to keep idols. If the state government or any other local bodies take some steps towards enhancing infrastructure, it will immensely help the artisans," he added.

"The Mamata Banerjee government has already taken various steps to revamp various age-old enterprises and many self help groups across the state have been covered with various state government schemes. Kumartuli is one of the oldest places where idols are made for many years. It requires the state government's patronage so that major infrastructural thrush can be given," Sarkar added.

People in the city are going to witness the puja of a different magnitude after it has been inscribed on the UNESCO's

"Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity" in December last year.