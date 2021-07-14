Post state's intervention, at least 10 out of 17 closed jute mills reopen

KOLKATA: About 10 of the 17 odd jute mills, which were closed in the recent past, have opened up in the last few days with the initiative of the state Labour department. The Hanuman Jute Mill in Howrah that employs more than 2,500 workers, will resume its operations from July 15.



"The issue of suspension of work that was effective from April 11 has been settled through a tripartite agreement in presence of Ashis Sarkar, Joint Labour Commissioner, Howrah. The suspension of work notice will be lifted from July 15 and the production will start by the end of this month," a senior official of the state Labour department said.

The Delta Jute Mill in Howrah had also reopened and is expected to start operation from July 16. It had closed down on June 6.

The initiative of state Labour minister Becharam Manna has already resulted in resolving the crisis associated with three jute mills in Hooghly district.

A meeting was held on Sunday and the decision to open up the India Jute Mill at Sreerampore, the Gondolpara Jute Mill at Chandannagore and the North Brook Jute Mill at Bhadreshwar has been taken. At least 10,000 labourers are associated with these three jute mills. A few jute mills in North 24-Parganas too have reopened.

"Scarcity of raw materials had resulted in the closure of the mills and the labourers were suffering a lot in the COVID-19 situation. The opening up of the mills will be of immense benefit to them and their family members,"the official said

The department is hopeful of opening up Bharat Jute Mill and Howrah Jute mill in Howrah soon.