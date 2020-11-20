Post resumption of local trains, ridership of ferry services double

Kolkata: The number of ferry passengers has increased significantly following the resumption of suburban trains on November 11.



The ferry service, suspended in March in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, was thrown up for public use after an over two-month-long hiatus on June 1.

The ferry service is operated by West Bengal Transport Corporation and Hooghly Nadi Jalapath Paribahan Samabay Samiti (HNJPSS).

"The ridership has increased more than doubled during the week. Before November 11, the average daily passenger count was between 5, 000 to 10,000 in Howrah- Millennium Park route and others. After November 11, the average daily passenger count in the Howrah- Millennium Park route has shot up to between 50,000 to 60,000," said an official of HNJPSS.

He reiterated that during the pre- COVID-19 pandemic period 1.6 lakh passengers used to avail ferry services on a daily basis.

"Out of the 19 routes, the Howrah- Millennium Park route is the busiest. People coming to Kolkata from the outskirts avail local trains and get down at Howrah station. They avail ferry services from Howrah come to Millenium Park and then avail road transport to go to their workplace," pointed out the official.

In October 2019, state Transport minister Suvendu Adhkari flagged off new ferry services from Kuthighat. 200 seater double engine vessels were pressed into service to connect Kuthighat, Bagbazar ghat and Farlie Place ghat. The new ferry services have benefitted the people of Baranagar, Cossipore and North Kolkata after plying of buses and heavy vehicles were restricted on Talla Bridge in September last year.