Post regulatory body prod, pvt hosp lowers bill

Kolkata: In response to the appeal of the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) to lower the bill of late Dr Pradip Bhattacharjee, the Medical Hospital in an unprecedented gesture has reduced it by Rs 3.6 lakh.

Dr Bhattacharjee died of Covid at the hospital a few days ago.

The hospital had prepared a bill amounting to a total of Rs 18.34 lakh. It had become difficult for the family members to pay the entire amount. WBCERC's Chairperson Justice (Retired) Ashim Banerjee on Wednesday came across a social Media post relating to the billing and urged the hospital authorities through a message if the latter could

consider the proposal of lowering the bill amount. A hospital official responded to Banerjee's message within five minutes saying that they would consider the Chairperson's request.

On Thursday, a senior official of the private hospital sent a message to Banerjee saying that the hospital has extended a discount of Rs 3.6 lakh on the overall bill amount. Banerjee also expressed his thanks to the hospital authorities for keeping his request.

The incident happened a day after the WBCERC had decided to start a suo motu hearing in connection with the death of an elderly woman whose family members have accused the Desun Hospital of denying treatment for failing to meet their demand of Rs 3 lakh at the admission.