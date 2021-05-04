Post-poll violence reported from across state

KOLKATA: Several workers of political parties died in post poll violence across the state on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday night, Debu Pramanik, a Trinamool Congress worker of Khanakul was allegedly beaten to death by BJP-backed goons. Though the miscreants left his house at night after the assault, again on Monday morning they attacked Pramanik's house. He was assaulted again along with his family members. Pramanik was rushed to Natibpur rural health centre, where he was declared brought dead.



On the other hand, Trinamool Congress workers in Bhangar were allegedly assaulted by ISF workers on Sunday night. It has been alleged that after ISF workers attacked Trinamool Congress workers after Noushad Siddique won in Bhangar. Around 40 Trinamool Congress workers suffered injuries. Among them, 11 are critical. At Kadambagachi in Deganga of North 24-Parganas, an ISF worker was killed while he was working in the field. It has been alleged that Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants hurled bombs at him. However, TMC denied allegations.

At Jamalpur in East Burdwan, Trinamool Congress workers were allegedly attacked by BJP backed miscreants while they were celebrating the landslide victory of the party. Three Trinamool Congress workers were rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries, where two of them were declared brought dead.

At Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar, a BJP worker was reportedly killed in a shootout on Monday morning. It has been alleged that a clash broke out between the BJP and Trinamool Congress workers when an unknown miscreant fired a round which hit the youth identified as Manik Maitra. He was declared brought dead at the Dinhata hospital. However, his family members did not lodge any complaint against any political parties.

In Sonarpur Dakshin Assembly constituency area, a BJP worker was allegedly beaten to death by miscreants. It has been alleged that the deceased man — identified as Haran Adhikari — had protested after noticing that a few people were tearing up the BJP's flags.