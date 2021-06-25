Post-poll violence: NHRC team in city to probe plaints

kolkata: Following the order of Calcutta High Court, a team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) arrived in city to conduct a probe into plaints of alleged post-poll violence in the state.



The Commission has set up a seven-member team to probe into the incidents following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The team is led by Rajiv Jain, member of National Human Rights Commission. The other members are Atif Rashid, vice-chairmen of National Minority Commission, Rajluben Desai, member, National Women Commission, Santosh Mehera, investigating officer of National Human Rights Commission and Manjir Sahani. There are two members from the state—Pradip Kumar Panja, Registrar, State Human Rights Commission and Raju Mukhopadhyay, member, State Legal Service Authority.

The National Human Rights Commission has received more than 500 complaints of post-poll violence.

Most of these complaints have been filed by the BJP leaders. It may be mentioned that Tathagata Roy, former state BJP president and former Governor of Meghalaya had alleged that his party members could not return to their homes following a reign of terror that had been unleashed by Trinamool Congress. Challenging Roy, Chandrima Bhattacharya, president Trinamool Mahila Congress requested him to give the names and addresses of those people who could not return home. However, Roy could not give any names. Trinamool Congress leaders have repeatedly said there

had not been any post-poll violence ever since Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister for the third consecutive time on May 5. Priot to that, law and order was under the EC.