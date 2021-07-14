Post-poll violence: High Court orders DNA test on victim

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered DNA test on BJP activist Abhijit Sarkar, who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence, after his brother Biswajit Sarkar failed to identify the body.



The five-Judge Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice I.P. Mukerji, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen, and Justice Subrata Talukdar, said: "Second autopsy of deceased Abhijit Sarkar, whose body was lying in hospital be undertaken by a team of doctors in the Command Hospital, Kolkata."

Y.J. Dastoor, Additional Solicitor General of India, apprised the Calcutta High Court that autopsy of the deceased had been conducted and report was being prepared. The same shall be submitted to the Calcutta High Court in a sealed cover. He further submitted that the brother of the deceased expressed his inability to identify the body on account of its bad condition. Sample for DNA analysis of the deceased has been taken to confirm the identity of the body. In case the matching is allowed with the DNA of the brother of the deceased, the issue may be resolved.

Sample for DNA analysis of Biswajit Sarkar will be taken at the Command Hospital on July 15, 2021 at 11 A.M. "Biswajit Sarkar shall carry his Aadhar Card at the time of giving his sample," the court ordered.

"Director, CFSL, Kolkata is directed to conduct DNA analysis of both the samples at the earliest on priority basis and submit a report to this Court in a sealed cover within one week," the court ordered.

The five-Judge Bench received the affidavit of Rashid Munir Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Suburban Division, Kolkata after notice was issued to him to show cause why proceedings for contempt be not initiated against him.

The Calcutta High Court also took on record the final report submitted by a Committee of the National Human Rights Commission, which examined the allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

On July 2, after receiving the Committee's interim report, the Calcutta High Court had observed that the 2021 Assembly elections in the state were prima facie followed by violent episodes, leading to several deaths, rampant sexual exploitation of women and children, etc.

The next hearing has been scheduled on July 22.