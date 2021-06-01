Post-poll violence: HC forms 3-member panel to ensure people displaced return home

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the formation of a three-member committee to ensure that persons displaced by post-poll violence in Bengal were able to return to their houses.



Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court questioning the role of the state government and the police in the alleged unrest.

The five-judge Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice I P Mukerji, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Subrata Talukdar, heard the plea and directed that persons who are allegedly not being allowed to go back to their homes are required to communicate with the West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) on the official email of the WBLSA.

The committee, comprising of nominees of the State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission and Member Secretary of the WBLSA, shall then contact the concerned the police officer of the locality to ensure that persons are allowed to return. "Around 200 persons who were displaced due to the violence have not been able to return to their house due to continuing threat to their lives," submitted Advocate Tibrewal.

On May 10, the Calcutta High Court had praised the state government for controlling post-poll violence. The court rejected the plea to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.The five-judge Bench observed that Law and Order is a state subject. Now, a new government is there. The bench appreciated the steps taken by the state to stop the violence. The state government has played its due role in maintaining law and order.