Post-poll violence: HC asks state to file affidavits by July 31

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted the Bengal government time to file supplementary affidavits by July 31 in connection with an NHRC inquiry committee report on alleged post-poll violence in the state. The next hearing is on August 2.



The five-judge bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice I P Mukerji, Justice Harish Tandon, Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Subrata Talukdar, during the hearing, said: "We give another opportunity to the state to file supplementary affidavit by July 31. No further opportunity will be

given."The DNA report of deceased BJP labour wing leader Avijit Sarkar was also submitted by the Additional Solicitor General before the bench, which was hearing PILs claiming violence following the Assembly elections.

The court had directed a DNA matching of Sarkar with his brother for identification. A second autopsy had earlier been carried out at the Command Hospital here on an order by the bench. The NHRC committee, set up by its chairman on the direction of the HC, had made scathing comments on the law and order situation in Bengal in its final report. The state government, in an affidavit submitted on Monday, denied the findings of the report and alleged that it is politically motivated and aimed at maligning the Mamata Banerjee dispensation.