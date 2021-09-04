Post-poll violence: Ex-HC Chief Justice Manjula Chellur to oversee SIT probe

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday appointed retired chief justice of Calcutta High Court Manjula Chellur to head the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged post-poll violence in the state. The Calcutta High Court further directed the State government to extend Justice Manjula Chellur a sum of Rs 10 lakh for the assignment.



In addition, it was ordered that arrangements must be made for her to stay at a place befitting a Chief Justice.

On August 19, a five- judge bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, directed that CBI would probe into the serious allegations of rape and murder while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that of arson and loot under the court's supervision.

The Calcutta High Court also directed the constitution of a SIT consisting of IPS officers of the Bengal cadre- Suman Bala Sahoo and Soumen Mitra and Ranveer Kumar to probe into various criminal cases other than those related to murder, rape and crimes against women.

Both CBI and SIT will submit status reports to the court within six weeks. The next hearing will be held in October.

On Thursday, the state government had set up zone wise teams comprising 10 IPS officers to assist the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was constituted by the Calcutta High Court to probe allegations of arson and loot during the alleged post-poll violence.