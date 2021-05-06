Post-poll violence claims lives of 2 TMC workers in N Bengal

DARJEELING: Post-poll violence resulted in the death of two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in North Bengal.



On Wednesday morning, the body of Sahinur Rehaman (32) was recovered from a cornfield near Chilakhana market in Toofangunj, Cooch Behar. He was a TMC leader. Another TMC supporter, Prasanjit Saha, was found injured. He was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Cooch Behar.

Sporadic clashes between the TMC and the BJP had been reported from this area since May 2. The duo had gone missing since Tuesday night.

"We have arrested two persons in connection with the incident," stated Jamyang Zimba, SDPO, Toofangunj.

In another incident, the TMC block youth vice-president Dipak Rai (38) was rescued from near a bridge in South Chakuakheti under Alipurduar-1 block on Tuesday night. With multiple stab injuries, he was rushed to the Alipurduar hospital where he breathed his last.

"He and his friends were returning from a wedding when they were ambushed and attacked by BJP supporters," alleged Mridul Goswamy, TMC district president.

Police are investigating. One person has been detained in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon, a few TMC workers were attacked while they passed through Chowtara area in Hooghly's Tarakeswar.

It is alleged that the BJP-backed miscreants assaulted Trinamool Congress workers using sticks, iron rods and other objects. After the miscreants fled, the injured TMC workers were rushed to Chinsurah Imambara Hospital where one of them, identified as Gopal Patra (42), was declared brought dead.

In Katwa of East Burdwan, three Trinamool Congress workers were allegedly stabbed by BJP workers on Tuesday night. The TMC workers, identified as Rohit Sheikh, Abdullah Sheikh and Basir Sheikh, were stabbed multiple times.

In another incident, a Trinamool Congress worker's cotton warehouse was allegedly set on fire by ISF workers at Bhangar in South 24-Parganas.