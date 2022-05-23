Post-poll violence case: CBI summons Anubrata
kolkata: Birbhum Trinamool Congress president Anubrata Mondal has been summoned again by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) within a week of his appearance before the central agency.
Earlier, the Trinamool Congress leader was summoned at the Nizam Palace in connection with the cattle smuggling case. But on Monday, Mondal was summoned in connection with the post-poll violence case and asked to appear at the CBI office in CGO Complex, Salt Lake on Tuesday.Mondal appeared before the CBI officials at the Nizam Palace on Thursday and was questioned for a few hours. Around 2 pm he left the CBI office as he had a doctor's appointment at the SSKM hospital for a health check up. On Friday the Trinamool Congress leader returned home in Birbhum. Mondal was out of his home for almost 45 days since he fell sick. He was admitted at the SSKM hospital for several days for treatment.
While admitted there, last week Mondal himself wished to meet the CBI officials and went to Nizam Palace on Thursday.
