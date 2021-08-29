Post-poll violence case: CBI arrests two

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made the first arrest in connection with the alleged post-poll violence case on Saturday.

The agency officials arrested Vijay Ghosh and Asima Ghosh on charges of murdering alleged BJP activist Dharma Mandal in Nadia's Chapra.

On August 19, the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to investigate the case of post-poll violence.

A five- judge bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, directed that CBI will probe into the serious allegations of rape and murder while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that of arson and loot under the court's supervision. Both CBI and SIT will submit reports to the court in six weeks.