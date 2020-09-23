Post pandemic old warhorses to usher in tourists to Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Post pandemic tourism plans to make a comeback to the Queen of the Hills riding the old world horses, the vintage Land Rovers. The Government of West Bengal and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration have organized a Land Rover rally and a cycling event on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27, 2020.



"What can be more enthralling than to get an opportunity to participate in a rally of century-old Land Rovers Taxis, associating with the largest Land Rover Association in entire Southeast Asia," stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA.

The Land Rover rally will commence from Maneybhanjyang to the Darjeeling Chowrasta, covering a distance of 30km. The Cycle Rally will start at Sukhia Pokhari and end at Chowrasta, a distance of 20km. This will be followed by an orientation program and a workshop on "Tourism and Rural Development."

There are no registration fees and no age bar for taking part in this event. The Land Rover Rally will be flagged off from Maneybhanjyang by Anit Thapa.

Interesting though Darjeeling is synonymous with the world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railways, a fleet of fighting fit vintage Land Rovers also connect the Hill town with the colonial days.

Maneybhanjyang, a hamlet at the Indo-Nepal border, 28 km from Darjeeling could be the only place on this planet where the residents are dependent on a fleet of vintage vehicles both as a daily necessity as well as livelihood. The hamlet boasts 42 fighting fit Land Rovers, more than 50 years old. These are the only vehicles that are used to ferry both passengers as well as goods to the famous trekking spot of Sandakphu and also the numerous villages enroute. The residents of these villages are dependent on these Land Rovers for the transportation of nearly everything, from construction material to essential commodities including LPG cylinders and food supply.

The Land Rovers of Maneybhanjyang have been manufactured before 1957. As spare parts are not available, the vehicles have undergone heavy modifications.

"The tourism industry has suffered greatly owing to the pandemic. It is the economic mainstay of this region. We sincerely hope that the tourism industry will be back on track soon in this region. Reaffirming our pledge of "Athithi Devo Bhava," the GTA sends out a warm welcome to the tourists" added Thapa. Incidentally, the GTA opened doors to tourists since September 8.