'Post his return to TMC, senior BJP leaders threatening my father...'

KOLKATA: TMC leader Subranghsu Roy, son of Mukul Roy, claimed that soon after he shifted his allegiance to Trinamool Congress, he was being threatened by senior BJP leaders of getting arrested by Central investigating agencies for alleged involvement in Narada and Sarada scams. Roy alleged he was receiving threat calls from senior BJP leaders.



According to Roy, soon after his father joined TMC, senior BJP leaders called him and threatened him that he might soon be arrested. "My father listened to the threats. But, he has never reacted to anything. He was with BJP, worked for BJP and now he is with TMC. There is nothing wrong in changing a party," Roy added.

"My father is not keeping well. He is under medication and so on behalf of my father I am speaking to the media. Though he recovered from COVID-19, he is very weak and under doctors' supervision," he added.

According to Roy, after his father joined TMC about 30 BJP MLAs spoke to him and expressed their desire to return to TMC. "The matter has been informed to the central leadership of TMC and they are looking into the matter," he added.

"Though my father will write a letter citing the reasons why he quit BJP, my personal experience suggests that in BJP those who lobby well get a good post and those who struggle and extend the party's base are not rewarded," Roy said.

Mukul Roy was once the second-in-command of the TMC. He joined BJP in November, 2017. Till 2017 to 202, he remained with BJP. Last week, he rejoined TMC.

Both Mukul and his son Subhranshu had formally joined the TMC on Friday in presence of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. "My father (Mukul Roy) does not want any central security and he has already communicated to the Centre in writing about the same," Subhrangshu had said earlier.

According to sources in TMC, Mukul Roy will presently have nine security personnel which include three armed security persons. The Home department will review his security after some days and accordingly take a call on this issue.

A senior TMC leader said that since Mukul Roy had played a role in creating TMC's party organisation in Tripura and some North-Eastern states when he was with the TMC in the past, he would continue to do the

same.

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that TMC is also trying to expand its footprints in other states. Earlier, party's all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had said his party would take BJP head on, wherever possible.