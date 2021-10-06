Post fire, KMC to decide on fate of building

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will decide whether the building at Kolutola, which has been damaged due to a devastating fire, will be partially or totally pulled down.



The two-storied building was damaged by a fire that had broken out on Monday. Though no one was injured, the fire fighters took more than 10 hours to bring the flames under control.

Senior officials of the Building department of KMC conducted an on-the-spot survey. But, they could not enter the building because of excessive heat caused due to the fire. Forensic experts visited the spot and collected samples to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The KMC workers have started clearing the debris. Engineers will also examine the health of the adjacent houses and prepare a comprehensive report, which will be submitted to the Building department and Firhad Hakim, chairman of Board of Administrators of KMC.