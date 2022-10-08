Post Covid sans rain, Carnival to be a mega affair

Kolkata: As many as 95 Durga Puja idols in Kolkata will be showcased at a grand Carnival in the heart of the city on Saturday to celebrate the UNESCO Intangible Heritage tag.

The community Puja committees will take part in the colourful parade on Red Road, showcasing the brilliant craftsmanship which was on display during the five-day festival before an audience led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, top government officials, representatives of UNESCO and diplomats of different countries. The programme, which will start around 4.30 pm, will be telecast live on different channels. The weather office has predicted no rainfall on Saturday.



