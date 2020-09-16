Post Covid passenger traffic peaks, onboard food services resume

Kolkata: More than 30 thousand people have travelled till Monday through Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata after resumption of flight services post lockdown.



According to sources, at present international charter flights and few Vande Bharat mission flights are landing at Kolkata every week with prior permission from the state government.

The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed the airlines to serve food on board from this month. The DGCA has set a few guidelines regarding the same.

The airlines have been instructed to follow hygiene norms strictly and serve pre-packed food only. Also, the utensils for serving food must be disposable. Earlier, serving of food inside the flights was restricted since the domestic flight services resumed.

At present around 100 flights arriving and another 100 taking off from Kolkata every day. Passengers mandatorily have to go through a thermal scanning procedure before boarding of flights.

One of the flight catering company started its services from Sunday. On Sunday, the catering unit has served more than 200 boxes of snacks and around 150 packets of pre-booked meals on domestic flights of few private airlines. Earlier the said catering agency used to serve around five thousand meal packets every day.

The flight catering units became non-functional since the lockdown was

announced during March. Though the domestic flight services were resumed but ion board food services were not allowed in the wake of the Covid situation.