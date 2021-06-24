Post-Covid complications on the rise in city

KOLKATA: Though the Covid graph continues to dip in state, however, the city hospitals have been getting many young patients with heart related ailments and various other complications even after recovering from the virus. Many of the Covid-recovered patients are again being brought to hospitals with low oxygen saturation which has become a cause of concern for the doctors.



In the initial stages it was found that the lung is the primary organ getting maximum affected in Covid. But later it was found that other organs are also affected. The virus first affects the lungs and later the infection is transmitted to other organs.

According to health experts, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, elderly people were mostly infected but during the current wave the younger people and children are also infected in large numbers.

"Many patients are brought to the hospitals with low levels of oxygen saturation. After being recovered from Covid, patients are getting admitted to the hospitals for the second time. A 48-year-old resident of Salt Lake had been admitted to a city hospital with low levels of oxygen. He had been on prolonged oxygen therapy while Covid-infected before being hospitalized. He was again admitted to the same hospital where he was declared fit after recovering from the ailments.

The patient also complained about chest pains and kidney related ailments.

The patient is still under intensive care," a senior doctor," a senior cardiologist from a private hospital.

"About 10-15 per cent of the recovered patients are coming back with post Covid hypoxia with saturation level as low as 80 percent along with high fever. There is a deluge of such Covid patients. Some patients are also brought to the hospital with bacterial and fungal infection. We are getting many patients suffering from various Covid induced diseases even after being recovered from the deadly virus," Dr G Mukherjee, a senior doctor said.