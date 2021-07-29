Post CM's request to PM, over 20L doses to reach state soon

kolkata: The state Health department will receive a new consignment containing more than 20 lakh doses of vaccine. On Wednesday, state recieved 9.5 lakh doses. The development takes place after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send more vaccine doses to the state.



In another development, the state Health department has directed the all district officials not to delay the process of administering second dose of Covid vaccine. A nodal officer has to be deployed at in all the Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) across the state, who will supervise the entire immunisation process.

Meanwhile, Health department also asked the district officials to ensure that Covid protocols are followed at various CVCs. It may be mentioned here that incidents of agitations have been reported from some CVCs in the past few days.

Incidentally, Chief Secretary (CS) H K Dwivedi on Tuesday asked all the District Magistrates (DMs) to prioritise the second doses if there is a shortage in supply of vaccine doses. Dwivedi had issued a number of instructions during a video conference with DMs on Tuesday.

Bengal has cumulatively administered over 2.85 crore doses till now out of which 2,51,188 doses have been applied on Wednesday. On Tuesday, around 2,61,592 people received the jab. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 52,53,396 doses have been administered so far. Around 2,85,89,397 doses have been cumulatively administered in Bengal so far.

State Health department had to scale down the vaccination drive due to a lack of adequate stock. Many Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) across the state have been witnessing agitations due to a want of vaccine.

The state government has however asked the district officials to ensure that people seeking second doses are not denied. In many places the beneficiaries have been waiting from the early morning till late in the evening to get a jab but in many cases they are returning empty-handed.

Around 2,214 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) have been set up across the state till Wednesday. Around 2,284 AEFI cases have been reported across the state till date.

The wastage of vaccines in the state is minimal compared to the figures from various other states.