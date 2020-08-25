Post CM's prod Byapari gets new posting

Kolkata: Monoranjan Byapari, well known Dalit writer has been posted at the Vidyanagar district public library in south 24-Parganas by the State Mass Education department after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intervened.



He had sought the intervention of CM Mamata to relieve him from the job of a cook at the Helen Kelller Badhir

Vidyalaya as he was unable

to bear the physical strain any more. On getting the application Banerjee instructed the

Mass Education to take up the matter. Byapari has come to

the world of literature after receiving the support of Mahashweta Devi.

He got the Suprabha Majumdar prize awarded by the Paschimbanga bangle Akademi in 2014.