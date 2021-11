Post CM's order, 8 bus services resume in North-24-Pgns

kolkata: The state Transport department restored eight bus services in North 24-Parganas within a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured that she would look into the matter on Wednesday.

At the administrative review meeting chaired by her at Barasat on Wednesday, several MLAs had requested her to restore the services in

several routes that got suspended due to the pandemic. The bus routes that got restored included D 31 from Srinathpur to Kolkata via Charghat- Tinamtala- Maslandapur- Habra- Barasat; D 23 from Kaijuri to Kolkata via Baduria- Barasat- Airport- RG Kar; E 62 from Sitalia to Kolkata via Bhandarkhali- Rupmari- Bailani- Tiyamari- Chak Palli- Hansnabad- Murarish- Ghatakpukur- Malancha- Science City; D 32 from Barasat- Dulduli- Samsernagar via Bashirhat- Hashnabad- barunhat- Nebukhali; D 7/1 from Bagda- Kolkata/ Howrah via Bongaon- Habra- Barasat- Ultadanga- Esplanade; D 20 from bashirhat- Dharmatala via Berachampa- Barasat- Airport- Ultadanga- Manicktola- Girish Park- CR Avenue-

BBD Bag; D 9 from Barasat – Hakimpur via Duttapukur- Habra- Machlandapur station- Tentulia – Swarupnagar and D 26 from Swarupnagar to Bidhannagar via Ramchandrapur- Baduria- Berachampa- Barasat- Airport- Haldiram- Eco park- New Town- SDF- Karunamoyee.

Mamata Banerjee had instructed Rajesh Sinha, secretary Transport department from the administrative review meeting to expedite restoration of the routes.

After instruction from the Chief Minister, a high-level meeting of the Transport department was held and notification of restoration was issued on Thursday.