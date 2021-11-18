Post CM's intervention, more cops to be deployed at Chingrihata crossing

Kolkata: Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar City Police conducted a joint visit at the Chingrihata crossing on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass in order to decide upon further steps needed to be taken to curb road accidents in the area.



This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed Supratim Sarkar, Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar to take steps along with Kolkata Police to curb road accidents in and around Chingrihata.

As instructed by Banerjee Sarkar went to Chingrihata and met with the officials of Kolkata Police. Joint Commissioner of Police, (Jt. CP), Traffic of Kolkata Police, Pandey Santosh was present there.

It has been decided that Kolkata Police will depute more cops at Chingrihata crossing so that traffic management can be done without a single error. It has also been decided that a few traffic signal posts will be set up between the stretch Metropolitan crossing and Kadapara.

"We will increase manpower so that traffic management can be done smoothly. Our men have been briefed about what steps need to be taken to curb road accidents," said Pandey.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic of Bidhannagar City Police, Indira Mukherjee said, "the jurisdiction of Chingrihata crossing is under Bidhannagar South police station but the traffic is being managed by the Kolkata Police. They had asked for some data which have been given to the Kolkata Police."