Post CM's initiative, West Midnapore district to get its first cinema hall

Kolkata: West Midnapore district will soon get a cinema hall with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructing the state Information and Cultural Affairs department to upgrade Pradyot Smriti Bhavan into such a facility. Banerjee held an administrative review meeting at this very place on Tuesday.



Banerjee's proposal came soon after her party MLA from Midnapore actor June Malia expressed her regret over not a single cinema hall being located in the entire district.

Tollywood actor Dev who is an MP from Ghatal in West Midnapore was also on the dais. "We can have projection system at this hall itself and it can be converted into a cinema hall," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also asked the district administration to come up with a football academy for women at Salboni Stadium with women from Jangalmahal excelling in football.

Banerjee also directed concerned officials of the state Technical Education department to hold job fairs in a transparent manner and not to offer jobs to anybody with malafide intention depriving genuine candidates.

"A planning committee headed by Chief Secretary should be set up which will come up with a mechanism for conducting such fairs. Till then (at least for a month) there should not be any job fairs," Banerjee said. She also asked for details of recruitment in job fairs held across the state. Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development (PBSSD) under the Technical Education department has managed to provide jobs to almost 36,000 candidates in the past six months through multiple job fairs and camps.

Banerjee also instructed the district police to be more vigilant with arms being smuggled into the state from bordering Bihar and Jharkhand.

"Arms are being brought at Rs 2000 and then the miscreants are fleeing after firing gunshots here. Naka checking should be strengthened," she directed.