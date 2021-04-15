Post cancellation of exams, CBSE students worry about evaluation

Kolkata: Students of the leading CBSE schools in the city are apprehensive whether the objective criterion developed by the board would ensure correct evaluation of the students.



The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday cancelled the Class X Board examinations that were scheduled to be held in physical mode from May 4 to June 14, considering the surge in COVID-19 positive cases across the country. The board also postponed the Class XII examination.

"There have been online assessments conducted by the school throughout the year. I am not sure whether the average of all these assessments or any particular assessment will be the criterion for the results. This board examination is the gateway to our future and I am really apprehensive whether the cancellation of the exam will augur well for me in the days to come. However, at the back of the mind I feel that there was no alternative for the Board with COVID rearing its ugly head," Shivangi Mudi, a class X student of a leading CBSE school in Kasba said.

Her fellow student Harsh too was initially upset over the decision as he had studied really hard and was busy doing revisions.

"We have to accept the fact with the surge in COVID. But I feel that the final will be on the basis of the year-long performance of a particular student. Online examinations may not be a good option as a section of students adopts unfair means during such examination," he added.

Class XII student of a leading school in Ballygunge said:" I welcome the postponement of the offline examinations with the Covid situation taking an ugly turn. However, with a number of competitive examinations being scheduled we need to know the exact examination dates after postponement so that the study routine can be prepared accordingly."

"We are awaiting the criteria that CBSE is developing for allotment of marks for class X," Joyoti Chaudhuri, Principal of DPS Ruby Park said.