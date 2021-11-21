Post attack, TMC leader dies in hosp

kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader of Canning in South 24-Parganas died at the SSKM hospital late on Saturday night after he was shot by a few miscreants.



Mohorom Seikh (35) of Satmukhi in Canning was also holding the post of a member of the local Panchayat.

He was shot near his house when he was returning from a local party office.

Seikh was a popular Trinamool Congress leader in the area. Miscreants surrounded Seikh and fired a few rounds. Two bullets pierced through his chest whereas another bullet penetrated his head.

After shooting Seikh, the miscreants fled. The Trinamool Congress leader was rushed to Canning Sub Divisional Hospital from where he was shifted to SSKM hospital. Around 2 am, Seikh succumbed to his injuries.

It may be mentioned that around three months ago, Seikh was attacked. He was shot in his leg.

One accused person was also arrested for his involvement. Police have registered a murder case and a massive manhunt is on to nab the culprits.

Though several people have been detained for interrogation, a few suspects were found to be fled from the area. Trinamool Congress leadership alleged that BJP-backed goons are behind the murder. However, saffron party leader dismissed the allegations.