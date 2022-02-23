Positivity rate stays below 1% for 5 days in a row

kolkata: Bengal has been witnessing positivity rate below 1 per cent for the last 5 consecutive days since outbreak of Covid in March 2020.



State on Tuesday registered the positivity rate at 0.84 per cent. The Covid positivity rate on Monday stood at 0.94 per cent on Monday and 0.90 per cent on Sunday.

The figure stood at 0.79 per cent on Saturday and 0.90 per cent on Friday.

Occupancy in Covid beds in Bengal has gone down below 1 per cent ever since the pandemic broke out. On Tuesday, the state registered the occupancy in Covid beds at 0.46 percent.

In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 percent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 percent. It has further gone down in February.

Bengal on Tuesday saw a little rise in daily Covid infection as number of fresh cases has gone up to 236 from what stood at 200 on Monday. Monday saw a drop in Covid infection as daily cases have gone down to 200 from what stood at 278 on Sunday.

After nearly one year, the daily number of infected cases in Bengal on Saturday dropped below 300 last week.

On Tuesday, the state saw the release of around 1,233 patients after their recovery. The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline in Bengal for over a week. Active cases dropped by 1,006 on Tuesday. The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 3,437.

The number of daily fatalities on Tuesday dropped to 9 on Tuesday from what stood at 11 on Monday and 13 on Sunday. Single day cases in Kolkata remained at 31 on Tuesday. Around 29 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Tuesday.

The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,786. Out of this, around 3,96,932 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen no Covid deaths on Tuesday while Kolkata has seen 4 deaths.

Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,801 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,40,627 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,645.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,13,789 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,89,200 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.

Around 2,870 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Tuesday while 469 patients are in hospitals. Around 98 patients are in Safe Homes.

As many as 554 telemedicine consultations have been given by the dedicated cell of the health department in the past 24 hours. State has so far carried out total 10,86,580 telemedicine consultations till date.

State on Tuesday addressed 1,523 general queries taking the total number of consultations done in Bengal to 25,46,639. Around 89 tele-psychological counselings have been addressed on Tuesday.

As many as 4,89,774 tele-psychological counselings have been done in the state so far.