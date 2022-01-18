'Positivity rate stands below 3%'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's instructions regarding curbing COVID-19 in his own parliamentary constituency (PC) at Diamond Harbour is yielding excellent results with the positivity rate being below 3 per cent. The positivity rate stood at 2.03 per cent on Monday, about 14,968 tests were conducted where 304 tested positive according to reports.

"Diamond Harbour PC does it once again! Despite its close proximity with Gangasagar & Kolkata, Diamond Harbour PC maintains positivity rate below 3 percent. I wholeheartedly thank the people of Diamond Harbour for their continued support and co-operation in this fight!" Banerjee wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

SDO Diamond Harbour Sukanta Saha said as per instructions of Banerjee control rooms had been made operational in each ward and each gram panchayat area, where a pool of doctors are available for counseling immediately after receiving calls related to COVID-19 symptoms. In case of higher case load, interventions are being made through Doctor on Wheels. Over 15000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis and majority of those testing positive are being put in isolation facilities developed in government as well as private health establishments. On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's 159th birth anniversary on January 12, about 53203 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Diamond Harbour PC.