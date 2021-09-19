Positivity rate stands at 1.19%; about 757 discharged in past 24 hours

Kolkata: The number of active Covid cases in Bengal stood at 7,967 on Saturday while 757 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after they recovered from Covid in a day. Bengal reported 728 fresh cases on Saturday.



The number of fatalities on Saturday stands at 12. The Covid recovery rate on Saturday remained at 98.30 per cent.

The total number of infected people has reached 15,61,014 so far. Out of this, around 15,34,406 people have so far recovered and been released from the hospitals. Around 18,641 people have so far died of Covid in the

state.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.12 on Saturday while the positivity rate stood at 1.91 per cent.

The fatality rate in Bengal stands at 1.19 percent. Around 121 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 127.

Darjeeling has seen 33 new cases, South 24-Parganas 47 and Hooghly 59 and Howrah 61. Bengal has so far carried out 1,76,99,502 Covid sample tests out of which around 38,126 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 3 Covid deaths on Saturday. North 24 Parganas has seen 2 deaths, South 24 Parganas 1, Hooghly 1, Howrah 1, Nadia 1, Kalimpong 1 and Darjeeling 2.

The total number of mucormycosis infected cases so far stand at 102 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 204.

The number of confirmed deaths due to mucormycosis in Bengal has remained at 23 while 50 others who have died are still among the suspected cases.